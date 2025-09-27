Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. Has $419,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG

Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after buying an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,905,000 after buying an additional 3,515 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $210.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.68. The company has a market cap of $97.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $169.32 and a 12 month high of $217.32.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

