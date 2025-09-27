Dakota Wealth Management Increases Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,082 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $2,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 477,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,571,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares in the last quarter. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 303.1% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 181,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,400,000 after buying an additional 136,597 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CARR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $91.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 12th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Thursday, September 11th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.72.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.1%

CARR stock opened at $58.82 on Friday. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.06 billion, a PE ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $66.18 and a 200-day moving average of $67.73.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

