Hartford Investment Management Co. Has $2.56 Million Stake in Ford Motor Company $F

Hartford Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in shares of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 235,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $2,555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 289.1% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,533 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares in the last quarter. Elite Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth about $28,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of F stock opened at $12.02 on Friday. Ford Motor Company has a twelve month low of $8.44 and a twelve month high of $12.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.52.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $50.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.91 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 1.70%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ford Motor Company will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 11th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 76.92%.

Insider Transactions at Ford Motor

In other Ford Motor news, insider Andrew Frick sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 113,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,253,329. This represents a 20.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $10.43.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

