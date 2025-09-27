Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF $VIG Shares Bought by Spirepoint Private Client LLC

Spirepoint Private Client LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 169.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,173 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,932 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.3% of Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Spirepoint Private Client LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,413,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,198,000 after purchasing an additional 160,813 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Accredited Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,270 shares during the period. Country Club Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 67,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,905,000 after acquiring an additional 3,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $215.40 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $169.32 and a twelve month high of $217.32. The company has a market capitalization of $97.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $210.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.68.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

