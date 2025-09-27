Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stake in BlackRock $BLK

Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,875 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up approximately 2.5% of Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $19,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 76.5% during the 1st quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 100.0% during the first quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock by 200.0% in the second quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 27 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cheviot Value Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK opened at $1,157.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $179.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.45. BlackRock has a 52-week low of $773.74 and a 52-week high of $1,171.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,124.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,019.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $12.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.41 by $1.64. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 29.68%.The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were paid a $5.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. This represents a $20.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.8%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is currently 50.39%.

In other BlackRock news, Director Fabrizio Freda sold 4,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,122.81, for a total transaction of $4,978,539.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,936,571.86. This represents a 55.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Rachel Lord sold 18,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,125.60, for a total value of $20,301,321.60. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,617,148. The trade was a 48.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,494 shares of company stock valued at $74,694,573 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLK. Zacks Research cut shares of BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,018.00 to $1,093.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on BlackRock from $1,247.00 to $1,224.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Bank of America boosted their target price on BlackRock from $1,214.00 to $1,224.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $980.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,154.07.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

