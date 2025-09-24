The Home Depot, Inc. $HD Shares Bought by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 20,987 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Home Depot comprises 4.0% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% during the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total value of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 122,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,658.50. This trade represents a 21.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total transaction of $2,265,740.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,234.11. This trade represents a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,835 shares of company stock valued at $19,623,432 in the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $410.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31. The company has a market cap of $408.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $326.31 and a 52 week high of $439.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $396.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $373.84.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 193.99%. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. Research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $460.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $437.08.

About Home Depot

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

See Also

