Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BK) Plans $0.16 Sep 25 Dividend

Canadian Banc Corp. (TSE:BKGet Free Report) announced a sep 25 dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.164 per share on Friday, October 10th.

Canadian Banc Price Performance

BK opened at C$14.85 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$13.01 and a 200-day moving average of C$11.91. The company has a market capitalization of C$566.41 million, a P/E ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian Banc has a 1-year low of C$9.39 and a 1-year high of C$14.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.31, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Canadian Banc Company Profile

The Companys investment objectives are (i) to provide holders of Preferred Shares with cumulative preferential floating rate monthly cash dividends at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 0.75%, with a minimum annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum annual rate of 7.0% (ii) to provide holders of Class A Shares with regular floating rate monthly cash distributions targeted to be at a rate per annum equal to the Prime Rate plus 2.0%, with a minimum targeted annual rate of 5.0% and a maximum targeted annual rate of 10.0% and (iii) to return the original issue price to holders of both Preferred Shares and Class A Shares at the time of the redemption of such shares on December 1, 2012.

