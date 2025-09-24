Norden Group LLC Sells 61 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. $AMAT

Norden Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,998 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Norden Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 972.2% in the 1st quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 435.0% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 5,325.0% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 217 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $200.87 on Wednesday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.74 and a 52-week high of $215.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.40 and a 200 day moving average of $166.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.02 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.50.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 23.88% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Applied Materials has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.910-2.310 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 20th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.93%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Summit Insights cut shares of Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Cfra Research raised shares of Applied Materials to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Friday, August 15th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.15.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

