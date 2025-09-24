Lynch & Associates IN Sells 253 Shares of Union Pacific Corporation $UNP

Lynch & Associates IN lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,020 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 253 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $127,825,000. Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Cim LLC lifted its position in Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its position in Union Pacific by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 16,967 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UNP opened at $227.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $224.72. Union Pacific Corporation has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $135.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.03.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The railroad operator reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.73% and a net margin of 28.43%.The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.74 EPS. Union Pacific’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.96%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $250.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, July 25th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Union Pacific to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

