Charter Capital Management LLC DE Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF $CGGR

Charter Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 152,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,205,000. Capital Group Growth ETF comprises 3.6% of Charter Capital Management LLC DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 31,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its holdings in Capital Group Growth ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc boosted its stake in Capital Group Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 48,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:CGGR opened at $44.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.37 and a 200-day moving average of $38.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 1.09. Capital Group Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $29.23 and a 52 week high of $44.71.

Capital Group Growth ETF Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

