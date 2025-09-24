Equities Analysts Set Expectations for NIKE Q1 Earnings

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2027 earnings estimates for shares of NIKE in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the footwear maker will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for NIKE’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q2 2027 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.72 EPS and Q4 2027 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NKE. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $97.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of NIKE from $66.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of NIKE from $77.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of NIKE to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.46.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NKE opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. NIKE has a 12 month low of $52.28 and a 12 month high of $90.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.40. The stock has a market cap of $104.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 26th. The footwear maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. NIKE had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $11.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.3%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total transaction of $7,951,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 842,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,894,276.69. This represents a 11.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NIKE

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 344.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,698,835 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,694,842,000 after buying an additional 20,688,013 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $835,063,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,383,916 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,880,971,000 after buying an additional 9,043,180 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 3,129.9% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 9,091,426 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $645,855,000 after buying an additional 8,809,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harris Associates L P purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the second quarter worth $621,525,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

