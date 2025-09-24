Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.06

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share on Monday, November 3rd. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%.

TSE:VCM opened at C$10.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$255.31 million, a PE ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$10.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.94. Vecima Networks has a 12-month low of C$8.43 and a 12-month high of C$21.09.

Vecima Networks Inc engages in the development of integrated hardware and software solutions for broadband access, content delivery, and telematics. The company operates through three segments: Video and Broadband Solutions, Content Delivery and Storage, and Telematics. The Video and Broadband Solutions segment offers platforms that process data from the cable network and deliver high-speed internet connectivity to homes over cable and fiber, as well as adapt video services.

