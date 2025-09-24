Saga (LON:SAGA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Saga (LON:SAGA – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 16.80 earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Saga had a negative net margin of 18.42% and a negative return on equity of 87.14%.

Shares of LON:SAGA opened at GBX 228.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 196.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.60. The stock has a market capitalization of £328.79 million, a PE ratio of -194.55, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 625.34. Saga has a 12 month low of GBX 101.40 and a 12 month high of GBX 239.50.

Saga exists to deliver exceptional experiences for our customers every day, whilst being a driver of positive change in our markets and communities.

