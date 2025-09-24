Financial Partners Group Inc Increases Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 115,319 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Financial Partners Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $71,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flaharty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 51.9% during the first quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Cheviot Value Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $671.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $484.00 and a twelve month high of $670.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $645.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $601.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

