Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. Grows Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,620 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 3.1% of Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 50.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after buying an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Visa by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,733,000 after acquiring an additional 4,817 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Brooklyn FI LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $454,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $619,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total value of $697,328.54. Following the sale, the general counsel owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Trading Down 1.7%

NYSE:V opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $620.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $345.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $268.23 and a 52 week high of $375.51.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up from $405.00) on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup started coverage on Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $359.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

