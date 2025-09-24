GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Posted by on Sep 24th, 2025

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $289.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS)

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.