GSB Wealth Management LLC Trims Holdings in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

GSB Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 37.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 905 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $468,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZS. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $516,622,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $153,340,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 23.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,048,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,831,000 after buying an additional 578,883 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Zscaler during the first quarter valued at $70,340,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Zscaler by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,890,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,474,000 after buying an additional 294,034 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Zscaler Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ZS opened at $289.29 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of -1,071.44 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $280.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $258.47. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.78 and a fifty-two week high of $318.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $719.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.15 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 1.55%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Zscaler has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.640-3.680 EPS. Q1 2026 guidance at 0.850-0.860 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $1,075,642.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 83,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,336,836.60. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jagtar Singh Chaudhry sold 2,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.70, for a total value of $804,205.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 350,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,441,490. This represents a 0.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,878 shares of company stock worth $9,266,002 in the last three months. Insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ZS shares. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Zscaler from $348.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Zscaler from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Zscaler from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zscaler currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.