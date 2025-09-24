Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC Sells 5,412 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF $IVV

Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC cut its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 37.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,412 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Eaton Financial Holdings Company LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,730,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Finland grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Finland now owns 517,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,567,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC now owns 830,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,478 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, STAR Financial Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. STAR Financial Bank now owns 2,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $666.50 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $670.55. The company has a market capitalization of $671.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $645.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $601.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

