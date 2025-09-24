Abacus Planning Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Visa Inc. $V

Abacus Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 627 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Visa by 50.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,522,000 after purchasing an additional 6,883 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 68.9% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,811 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,733,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. Brooklyn FI LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Erste Group Bank cut Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Macquarie lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.96.

Insider Activity

In other Visa news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total value of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at $190,001.34. The trade was a 94.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.02, for a total transaction of $697,328.54. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,102,438.50. This trade represents a 14.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 1.7%

V opened at $338.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $345.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $346.32. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $268.23 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.13. Visa had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 52.16%.The firm had revenue of $10.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.05%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

