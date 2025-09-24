30,657 Shares in Ares Capital Corporation $ARCC Acquired by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,657 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its stake in Ares Capital by 320.7% in the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV raised its position in Ares Capital by 193.9% during the first quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV now owns 1,828 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ares Capital by 121.1% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of Ares Capital by 281.3% during the 1st quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,440 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JMP Securities set a $23.00 target price on shares of Ares Capital and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. B. Riley upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.50 to $23.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Ares Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Ares Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.86.

Ares Capital Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $20.76 on Wednesday. Ares Capital Corporation has a 1 year low of $18.26 and a 1 year high of $23.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.34 and a 200 day moving average of $21.79. The stock has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 0.70.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The investment management company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Ares Capital had a net margin of 44.94% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The business had revenue of $614.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $748.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ares Capital Corporation will post 2.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. Ares Capital’s payout ratio is currently 93.66%.

About Ares Capital

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

