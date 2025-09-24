Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID) Posts Earnings Results

Gresham House Energy Storage (LON:GRID – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.54) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Gresham House Energy Storage had a negative return on equity of 28.90% and a net margin of 105.20%.

Gresham House Energy Storage Trading Down 1.1%

GRID stock opened at GBX 72.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £411.01 million, a PE ratio of -355.44 and a beta of 0.26. Gresham House Energy Storage has a 12-month low of GBX 40.70 and a 12-month high of GBX 82. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 70.06.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Gresham House Energy Storage from GBX 7,000 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,500.

Gresham House Energy Storage Company Profile

Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc (GRID or the Fund) seeks to capitalise on the growing intraday supply and demand imbalances caused by Great Britain’s ever increasing reliance on renewable energy. The Fund aims to provide investors with an attractive and sustainable dividend by investing in a portfolio of utility-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) located in Great Britain, which primarily use batteries to import and export power, accessing multiple revenue sources available in the power market.

Gresham House Asset Management Limited (GHAM), is the investment Manager for Gresham House Energy Storage Fund plc.

