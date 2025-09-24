Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Reaches New 1-Year High – Here’s What Happened

Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.65 and last traded at $28.66, with a volume of 78908 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.35.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Price Performance

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.42.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares in the last quarter. TFR Capital LLC. acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $315,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 37.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 507,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 138,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 23,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.