Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY) Announces $0.03 Dividend

Woolworths Holdings Limited Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:WLWHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, September 19th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0273 per share on Thursday, October 9th. This represents a yield of 209.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 26th.
Woolworths Price Performance
Shares of Woolworths stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Woolworths has a fifty-two week low of $2.41 and a fifty-two week high of $4.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.06.
About Woolworths
