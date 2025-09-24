Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) & Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF) Critical Survey

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) and Hyundai Motor (OTCMKTS:HYMLF – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hyundai Motor”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bayerische Motoren Werke $154.09 billion 0.36 $7.89 billion $10.07 9.57 Hyundai Motor $128.44 billion N/A $8.77 billion N/A N/A

Profitability

Hyundai Motor has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bayerische Motoren Werke.

This table compares Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hyundai Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bayerische Motoren Werke 4.19% 6.07% 2.18% Hyundai Motor 6.94% 10.63% 3.81%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Bayerische Motoren Werke and Hyundai Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bayerische Motoren Werke 0 3 0 1 2.50 Hyundai Motor 0 0 1 0 3.00

Summary

Hyundai Motor beats Bayerische Motoren Werke on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke



Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands. The Motorcycles segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells motorcycles and scooters under the BMW Motorrad brand, as well as spare parts and accessories. The Financial Services segment is involved in the automobile and motorcycle leasing, credit financing, retail and dealership financing, multi-brand fleet, customer deposit, and insurance activities; and the provision of fleet management services under the Alphabet brand. The company sells its products through independent dealerships. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany.

About Hyundai Motor



Hyundai Motor Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes motor vehicles and parts. It operates through Vehicle, Finance, and Others segments. The company offers cars under the Azera, Sonata, Veloster, Veloster N, i30 Fastback N, i30 N, i30, Elantra, Accent, i20, and i10 names; and SUVs under the Palisade, Santa Fe, Tucson, Creta, Kona, and Venue names. It also provides commercial vehicles under the H-1 and H-100 names; and eco vehicles under the IONIQ 5, NEXO, Santa Fe Hybrid/Plug-in Hybrid, Tucson Hybrid, KONA Electric, Elantra Hybrid, IONIQ Plug-in Hybrid, IONIQ Electric, IONIQ Electric, and i30 Hybrid names. In addition, the company offers trucks, buses, vans, and engines; vehicle financing, credit card processing, marketing, engineering, mobility, and insurance services; and train manufacturing services, as well as operates a football club. Further, it is involved in real estate development; research and development; and investment activities. The company was incorporated in 1967 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

