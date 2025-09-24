Sara Bay Financial Cuts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. $LOW

Sara Bay Financial reduced its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 17.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,839 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IFS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 60.0% during the 1st quarter. IFS Advisors LLC now owns 160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Truist Financial raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $264.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $253.00 to $242.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 18th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $266.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.00.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $259.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $145.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $206.38 and a 12 month high of $287.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $249.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.81.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $23.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 8.20%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.200-12.450 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 22nd. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.0%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.44%.

Insider Transactions at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Joseph Michael Mcfarland sold 43,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.60, for a total transaction of $11,942,606.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 66,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,145,891.60. This trade represents a 39.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marvin R. Ellison sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.10, for a total value of $10,564,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 249,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $65,772,256.30. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 92,931 shares of company stock worth $24,945,752. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

