Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 794.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 0.0% increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Freehold Royalties Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.
About Freehold Royalties
