Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Raises Dividend to $0.07 Per Share

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0652 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 794.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a 0.0% increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $9.95 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.14. Freehold Royalties has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

About Freehold Royalties

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.