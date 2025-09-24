Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF $DFAX Shares Sold by Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.

Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc. trimmed its holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAX – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,828 shares of the company’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. Boyce & Associates Wealth Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAX. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the first quarter worth about $91,000.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFAX stock opened at $31.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.56. Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1-year low of $23.16 and a 1-year high of $31.76.

Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in non-US companies around the globe, with a focus on small- cap stocks. DFAX was launched on Mar 6, 2008 and is managed by Dimensional.

