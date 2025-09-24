iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Stock Holdings Boosted by Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 82,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,476 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.0% of Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $9,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedmont Private Capital raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bush Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 13,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $113.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.36 and a 200-day moving average of $107.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.