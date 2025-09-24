VR Resources (CVE:VRR) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

VR Resources Ltd. (CVE:VRR – Get Free Report) shares were up 33.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 101,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 265,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

VR Resources Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$2.67 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of -0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.02.

About VR Resources

(Get Free Report)

VR Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral exploration properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth metals, copper, silver, gold, and diamond deposits. The company's principal properties include 100% owned Northway property consisting of 284 claims; and Hecla-Kilmer REE critical metals comprising 224 mineral claims in one contiguous block covering an area of 4,618 hectares located in northern Ontario, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VR Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VR Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.