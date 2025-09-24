LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.00.

LTC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LTC Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities increased their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of LTC opened at $35.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.36. LTC Properties has a 52-week low of $31.70 and a 52-week high of $39.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 9.06 and a current ratio of 9.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.69.

LTC Properties (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.97 million. LTC Properties had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. LTC Properties has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.670-2.71 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that LTC Properties will post 2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.4%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 21st. LTC Properties’s payout ratio is currently 125.27%.

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LTC. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,358,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 51.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 723,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,023,000 after acquiring an additional 246,919 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LTC Properties by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 126,598 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $4,487,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in LTC Properties by 1,488.7% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 127,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,403,000 after acquiring an additional 119,212 shares during the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

