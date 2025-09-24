823 Shares in Vanguard Extended Market ETF $VXF Purchased by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VXF. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $794,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Brooklyn FI LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $316,000. BridgePort Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Performance

VXF opened at $211.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.34. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $146.68 and a twelve month high of $214.28. The firm has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

