Maseco LLP Takes Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Maseco LLP bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 4,709 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $1,658,180,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 15,420.4% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 5,102,648 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $676,866,000 after purchasing an additional 5,069,771 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,985,797 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,120,516,000 after purchasing an additional 3,616,471 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,763,415 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $3,948,117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,371,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 14,451,305 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,916,966,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,954 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 51,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This represents a 9.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Abbott Laboratories to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.22.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $135.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.65 and its 200-day moving average is $131.15. The stock has a market cap of $236.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.69. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $110.86 and a 52-week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. Abbott Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 29.57%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

