22,260 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Bought by Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc.

Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in Teradyne by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 87,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Teradyne by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after purchasing an additional 12,946 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $1,787,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $9,921,000. Finally, Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH lifted its stake in Teradyne by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,735 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teradyne news, CEO Gregory Stephen Smith sold 554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $63,710.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 96,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,090,485. This represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 1,662 shares of company stock valued at $181,008 in the last 90 days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Teradyne Stock Performance

Shares of TER opened at $134.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.42 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.80. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.77 and a fifty-two week high of $144.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.21.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $651.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.02 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Teradyne has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.690-0.870 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is 16.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on TER. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price target on shares of Teradyne and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Teradyne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.63.

Teradyne Company Profile

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

See Also

