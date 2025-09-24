MercadoLibre, Inc. $MELI Shares Bought by Yarbrough Capital LLC

Yarbrough Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,047 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $10,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,154,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,531,000 after purchasing an additional 18,731 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 570,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,881,000 after purchasing an additional 104,554 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 550,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,823,000 after purchasing an additional 96,283 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 530,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,061,000 after purchasing an additional 16,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 461,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $901,058,000 after purchasing an additional 87,912 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MELI opened at $2,494.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.60, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,385.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,324.24. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,646.00 and a twelve month high of $2,645.22.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $10.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.01 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $6.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.57 billion. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 43.06%. The business’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $2,600.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group set a $3,000.00 price objective on MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,875.00 price objective on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,700.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,817.22.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

