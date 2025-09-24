FY2028 EPS Estimates for McKesson Increased by Analyst

McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2028 earnings per share estimates for McKesson in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 23rd. Zacks Research analyst Team now expects that the company will earn $46.92 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $46.77. The consensus estimate for McKesson’s current full-year earnings is $32.77 per share.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $8.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.33 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $97.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.93 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.84% and a negative return on equity of 196.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.88 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $810.00 price objective (up previously from $770.00) on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on McKesson from $760.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on McKesson from $766.00 to $772.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen cut McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $725.10.

McKesson Stock Up 6.1%

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $739.48 on Wednesday. McKesson has a 52-week low of $464.42 and a 52-week high of $748.75. The stock has a market cap of $91.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $695.33 and its 200 day moving average is $697.47.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,979,000 after purchasing an additional 68,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 183,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,332,000 after acquiring an additional 7,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other news, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $663.67, for a total transaction of $218,347.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $436,031.19. This represents a 33.37% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 11,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $705.63, for a total value of $8,418,165.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,987.56. This represents a 74.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 43,560 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,602. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is a boost from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

