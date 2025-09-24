Yarbrough Capital LLC Has $1.01 Million Holdings in CoreWeave Inc. $CRWV

Yarbrough Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of CoreWeave Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWV – Free Report) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,475 shares during the quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC’s holdings in CoreWeave were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the second quarter worth $82,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CoreWeave in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CoreWeave during the second quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in CoreWeave during the 2nd quarter worth $212,000.

CoreWeave Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of NASDAQ CRWV opened at $130.89 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. CoreWeave Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.51 and a 1-year high of $187.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

CoreWeave ( NASDAQ:CRWV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 206.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreWeave has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

In other CoreWeave news, Director Jack D. Cogen sold 1,112,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.69, for a total value of $105,295,658.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 12,329,676 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,497,020.44. This trade represents a 8.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Magnetar Financial Llc sold 1,451,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.60, for a total value of $182,253,512.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 363,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,672,053.60. This represents a 79.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,826,137 shares of company stock valued at $1,965,482,165.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Macquarie boosted their target price on CoreWeave from $65.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $70.00) on shares of CoreWeave in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. HC Wainwright raised shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CoreWeave from $58.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Arete upgraded shares of CoreWeave from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.96.

CoreWeave Profile

(Free Report)

CoreWeave, Inc engages in the powers of the creation and delivery of the intelligence that drives innovation. It offers a solution used by organizations of all sizes that require sophisticated AI computing, from the largest of enterprises to small, well-funded start-ups. The company was founded by Michael Intrator, Brian Venturo, and Brannin McBee on September 21, 2017 and is headquartered in Livingston, NJ.

