80,670 Shares in Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Acquired by Northside Capital Management LLC

Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 80,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,440,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after buying an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,547,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,327,000 after buying an additional 137,604 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,446,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,964,000 after buying an additional 3,454,174 shares during the period. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,147,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,090,000 after buying an additional 89,362 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock opened at $63.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.95 and a 12 month high of $75.11.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The firm had revenue of $8.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Mondelez International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, June 20th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

