1,799,682 Shares in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF $DFAI Bought by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP bought a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,799,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,206,000. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Maseco LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,432,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,475 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,671,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,342,000 after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares in the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 5,709,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,754,000 after acquiring an additional 133,966 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,899,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,022,000 after acquiring an additional 972,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,902,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,882,000 after acquiring an additional 265,823 shares in the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $36.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.84. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a twelve month low of $27.67 and a twelve month high of $36.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.69.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.