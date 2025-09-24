CCM Investment Advisers LLC Acquires 958 Shares of FirstEnergy Corporation $FE

CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy Corporation (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 294,113 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. CCM Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $11,841,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,633 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 10,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 22,677 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in FirstEnergy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 18,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

FE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a $44.00 price target on shares of FirstEnergy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $46.00 price target (down previously from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays raised shares of FirstEnergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

NYSE:FE opened at $43.73 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.53. FirstEnergy Corporation has a 12 month low of $37.58 and a 12 month high of $44.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.50.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. FirstEnergy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.400-2.600 EPS. Equities analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corporation will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 7th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.76%.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

