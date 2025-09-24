Drum Hill Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Drum Hill Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,786 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF comprises 14.9% of Drum Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Drum Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF were worth $13,507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 15.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,506,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,886,364 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 313.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 50,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 19.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 50,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 348,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,469,000 after acquiring an additional 12,023 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of VGSH opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.61. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $58.00 and a 12 month high of $59.13.

About Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.