Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF $VTEB

Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB opened at $50.11 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $47.02 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.03.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

