Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Arista Networks, Inc. $ANET

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 9.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,039 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,508 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Arista Networks by 1.4% during the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 7,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC raised its holdings in Arista Networks by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,455 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 1.5% in the first quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 31.3% during the first quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

Arista Networks Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE ANET opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.43 and a 52 week high of $156.32. The company has a market capitalization of $180.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $132.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $103.02.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.08. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.05% and a net margin of 40.90%.The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. Arista Networks has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Kenneth Duda sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $4,253,700.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,839,867.04. This trade represents a 69.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,247,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.53, for a total value of $185,319,098.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 5,383,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,567,735.71. This trade represents a 18.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,640,614 shares of company stock valued at $992,096,077 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. BNP Paribas cut Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Arista Networks from $89.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.88.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

