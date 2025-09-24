Sheets Smith Wealth Management Lowers Holdings in Costco Wholesale Corporation $COST

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,475 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $4,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bulwark Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 900.0% in the first quarter. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC now owns 40 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Aspect Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the first quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 56 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Teresa A. Jones sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $992.05, for a total transaction of $595,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,343,222.10. This trade represents a 20.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Yoram Rubanenko sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.96, for a total value of $3,899,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 5,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,629,419.04. This trade represents a 40.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Erste Group Bank downgraded Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $1,115.00 to $1,110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Wednesday, August 27th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $995.00 to $1,042.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,061.30.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $943.60 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $956.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $970.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $418.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.97. Costco Wholesale Corporation has a 52-week low of $867.16 and a 52-week high of $1,078.23.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.50%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

