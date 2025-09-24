Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires 78,596 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF $VWO

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,680,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,596 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp owned about 0.09% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $83,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Wit LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 103,498.2% during the first quarter. Wit LLC now owns 34,426,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,558,154,000 after purchasing an additional 34,393,493 shares during the period. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,742.6% during the first quarter. New Vernon Capital Holdings II LLC now owns 8,864,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $401,211,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712,854 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 111.0% in the first quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 8,336,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,385,619 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,990,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,213,045,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177,817 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 68,520,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,101,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276,593 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.0%

VWO stock opened at $54.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.65 and a 200-day moving average of $48.34. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $54.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.08 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

