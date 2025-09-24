1,990 Shares in McDonald’s Corporation $MCD Acquired by Maseco LLP

Maseco LLP purchased a new position in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,990 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $581,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nova Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on MCD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $373.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $325.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CMO Edith Morgan Flatley sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer directly owned 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,657,400. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $770,970.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 8,754 shares in the company, valued at $2,713,740. This represents a 22.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,402 shares of company stock worth $2,273,407 over the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MCD opened at $303.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $216.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $306.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $306.27. McDonald’s Corporation has a 52-week low of $276.53 and a 52-week high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The fast-food giant reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.04. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 225.52% and a net margin of 32.21%.The business had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.97 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd were given a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.3%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 60.67%.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

