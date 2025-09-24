Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP) Issues Earnings Results

Chapel Down Group (LON:CDGP – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Chapel Down Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 2.91%.

Chapel Down Group stock opened at GBX 41.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 42.61. The company has a market cap of £71.35 million, a PE ratio of -5,473.68 and a beta of 1.02. Chapel Down Group has a 1 year low of GBX 32 and a 1 year high of GBX 52.

Chapel Down is England’s leading and largest wine producer with an award-winning range of sparkling and still wines.

Chapel Down has exceptional vineyard assets spanning over 1,000 acres – equivalent to about 10% of the UK’s total vineyards or 1.5 million individual vines, with 70% of this acreage concentrated across four outstanding vineyards in Kent’s Downs.

