10,496 Shares in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Purchased by Charter Capital Management LLC DE

Charter Capital Management LLC DE purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 51,696 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 14,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 3,481 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $339,000.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

SCHD opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.87 and a fifty-two week high of $29.72.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

