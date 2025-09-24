Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO) Declares $0.05 Quarterly Dividend

Alico, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Friday, October 10th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 26th.

Alico Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALCO opened at $33.28 on Wednesday. Alico has a fifty-two week low of $24.23 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 9.37 and a quick ratio of 8.87.

Alico (NASDAQ:ALCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by ($1.30). Alico had a negative return on equity of 58.27% and a negative net margin of 355.13%.The company had revenue of $8.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alico will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alico Company Profile

Alico, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agribusiness and land management company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Alico Citrus, and Land Management and Other Operations. The Alico Citrus segment engages in planting, owning, cultivating, and/or managing citrus groves to produce fruit for sale to fresh and processed citrus markets, including activities related to the purchase and resale of fruit and value-added services, which include contracting for the harvesting, marketing, and hauling of citrus.

