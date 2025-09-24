Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.94 Million Stake in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF $DFAR

Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,836 shares during the period. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Bannerman Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.22% of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAR. Arcadia Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,228,000. Aegis Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. SpringVest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, CGN Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dimensional US Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional US Real Estate ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Trading Up 0.1%

NYSEARCA:DFAR opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.45 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.39. Dimensional US Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $20.32 and a 1-year high of $25.92.

About Dimensional US Real Estate ETF

The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (DFAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to invest in US companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, including REITs. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.