Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF) Plans $0.07 Dividend

Medical Facilities Co. (OTCMKTS:MFCSF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, September 23rd, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.0654 per share on Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a yield of 245.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

Medical Facilities Stock Performance

Shares of Medical Facilities stock opened at $10.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $11.03. Medical Facilities has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

Medical Facilities Company Profile

Medical Facilities Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates specialty hospitals and ambulatory surgery center in the United States. The company’s specialty hospital offers non-emergency surgical, imaging, diagnostic, and pain management procedures, as well as other ancillary services, such as primary and urgent care; and ambulatory surgery centers offers scheduled outpatient surgical procedures.

