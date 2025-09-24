Lynch & Associates IN Grows Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Lynch & Associates IN grew its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,878 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Lynch & Associates IN’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 119.8% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 455 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 78.3% in the second quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 460 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 281.3% in the first quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 572 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CVS. Zacks Research cut CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Wall Street Zen raised CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Bernstein Bank cut their target price on CVS Health from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on CVS Health from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised CVS Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Anne A. Finucane sold 7,500 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.02, for a total value of $532,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 22,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,519.12. The trade was a 25.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $76.44 on Wednesday. CVS Health Corporation has a twelve month low of $43.56 and a twelve month high of $76.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.35, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.62.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 1.17%.The business had revenue of $98.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. CVS Health has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.300-6.400 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 23rd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 23rd. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 74.30%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

